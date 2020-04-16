Groundhog enjoys quarantine snack

Philadelphia, PA -- With most of us being stuck in a quarantine routine, it may feel like groundhog day but one groundhog is changing things up!

The little guy caught on camera chowing down on a slice of pizza in Philadelphia. It appeared little guy was eating the pizza right in front of two jealous pups.

The woman who recorded the video said the groundhog munched on the slice for about an hour before scurrying away.

Whether or not the groundhog will gain quarantine-15, is the question. Regardless, it made for an fun video!