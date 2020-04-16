Autopsy shows body found in woman’s vehicle is her son

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- An autopsy has confirmed the body of a child found in his mother's vehicle in Brown County is the woman's 5-year-old son.

26-year-old Sagal Hussein has not been formally charged in her son's death but is being held on a $500,000 bond on possible child neglect charges. WLUK-TV reports the investigation into Josias Marquez's whereabouts began on Jan. 26 when a neighbor in Howard reported seeing Hussein's other two children outside, unsupervised.

Hussein had claimed Josias was with his father out of state, but officers were unable to confirm that. Officials say the boy had not been seen by anyone but Hussein since Nov. 25