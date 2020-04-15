Wisconsin Senate to take up virus relief package

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to pass a sweeping coronavirus relief package in a virtual session.

The state Assembly overwhelmingly passed the legislation Tuesday in the first virtual legislative floor session in Wisconsin history.

About two-thirds of the members attended the session via videoconferencing. The Senate is set to follow suit with a floor session scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. the bill would ensure that Wisconsin can capture the $2.3 billion coming to the state under a federal stimulus bill, including higher Medicaid payments and unemployment benefits. Lawmakers would be allowed to allocate up to $75 million in funding.