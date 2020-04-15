Wausau restaurant delivers meals to veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Bunkers in Wausau is helping get meals to local veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant partnered with Legion Post 10 to start delivering the meals on Wednesdays. This week, 75 meals were dropped off. Organizers hope to get up to 100 meals delivered each week.

"We're helping people that need help. And these are people that fought for our freedom, so it's time for us to step up and fight for them," said Bunkers Managing Partner Dan Maas.

If you are a veteran, or know a veteran that could use a free meal, you can call 715-509-1010.

If you want to volunteer to deliver meals, you can call the same number.