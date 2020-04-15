Wausau Mayor ends term early

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) - Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke, defeated at the polls on Tuesday, has ended his term in office early.

Mielke has left City Hall and will use vacation days for the remainder of his term.

City Council President Lisa Rasmussen will serve as acting mayor until Mayor-Elect Katie Rosenberg is sworn in on April 21. Rasmussen made the announcement at the beginning of Tuesday night's City Council meeting, saying that she had spoken with Mielke by phone earlier in the day.