Trail Tales outdoor reading trails come to Oak Island Park

WAUSAU – Kids and their families will have the opportunity to go for a socially-distanced stroll through Oak Island Park while reading the pages of two different children’s books.

The books have been provided by the Marathon County Public Library and the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The story pages have been laminated and attached to stands along the path, and families are encouraged to practice social distancing and read the stories without touching the stands or pages.

Books that will be posted along the trail are Little White Rabbit by Kevin Henkes, and Spring is Here by Will Hillenbrand.

From April 17 through May 15, families will have access to both books at any time.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://mcpl.us/events/9871.