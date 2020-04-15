Tax deadline pushed back

WAOW- April 15th is traditionally the tax deadline but now it is pushed back into the summer.

The new deadline is July 15th, giving Americans three additional months to get their paperwork in.

Even with the extension, accountants say most people in central Wisconsin made sure to turn their paperwork in.

"They want to get their refund check now they may have reduced hours or laid off any additional funds that they can get their hands on they want to take care of that so we've been trying to get things done as quickly as possible as they come in" said Zach Martin a CPA for Proverbs 15:22 LLC.

Martin said businesses and restaurants were appreciative of the extension since they had to make major adjustments since the "Safer At Home" order took place.