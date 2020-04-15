Stimulus check is tremendous help for area residents

WAOW- While $1200 may not seem like enough to remedy the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, for those who have been let go of their jobs, the stimulus check goes a long way.

"In this country it's a matter of eating or not eating, and the question we are looking for is how long is this going to last. What do we do when this runs out?" said Pookie Rosa, a Stevens Point resident.

For Wausau resident Wally Lawig, the check came at the right time.

"It would've been a dire situation... This check could be the difference between not paying my electric bill, car payment or having food in the house," said Lawig.

News 9 also caught up with former employee Noble Rundman who moved to Minnesota last year.

"When I woke up and saw that $1200 in my account, it was really comforting. I know that I can buy my groceries, pay rent next month, and know that I'm not going to run out of money before unemployment hits,"

Rundman said.

However, financial adviser Zach Martin, from Proverbs 15:22 LLC, says to use the stimulus check wisely.

"Just know what your expenses will be, and cut out what is not essential at this time. We don't know how long this will last, or if businesses will immediately rehire people as soon as the stay at home order is lifted," Martin said

Martin also said this should serve as a reminder to all residents to always have an emergency fund in place, such as setting aside three months worth of rent.