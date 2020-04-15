Stevens Point Mayor seeks grant for ailing small businesses

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Local businesses in Stevens Point may soon be getting a helping hand from City Hall.

On Wednesday, Mayor Mike Wiza announced that an additional agenda item would be added to Monday's Common Council Meeting: the proposal of a Small Business Grant Program.

The grant would provide up to $2,000 to small businesses in Stevens Point for rent, mortgage and utility bill payments.

The grant would be funded with $100,000 from the Stevens Point city fund balance.

“These businesses have invested in our community and now it is time that we invest in them”, wrote Mayor Wiza in the press release.

Spelled out further, the qualifications for a business would include:

· Local non-franchise businesses having up to 25 full time equivalent employees

· Being in good standing with the City of Stevens Point and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

· The commercial property must exist within the limits of the City of Stevens Point and have been open to the public on March 17th, 2020

· Only expenses due after March 17th will be eligible.