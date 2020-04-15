State wildlife officials want your input during Spring Hearings period

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For 50 years the Conservation Congress in conjuction with other state wildlife officials like the Natural Resources Board and the DNR have hosted Spring Hearings, which is a chance to meet face-to-face with citizens from all 72 counties in Wisconsin.

The hearings provide input and questions related to wildlife and wildlife regulation.

The 2020 hearing period started on April 13, but the face-to-face element was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Last year was the start of the online option to provide feedback if you chose not to attend the meetings, seeing around 20,000 responses. So far since Monday there have been over 40,000 responses.

"This input is unbelievable when you think about how we are allowed as citizens to have a direct conduit to state regulators," Dr. Frederick Prehn, Natural Resources Board Chairman said. "The Natural Resources Board and the DNR; this is a golden opportunity that most states don’t have. Citizens can give direct input to us on proposed questions to regulate wildlife and fishing game."

The survey consists of a range of wildlife questions, and you have until 7pm Thursday April 16 to complete it.