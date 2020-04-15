SeniorSendoff: Bailey Imhoff

Today's #SeniorSendoff is Bailey Imhoff from Edgar high school.

Bailey was a three sport athlete throughout her career at Edgar.

She ran both cross country and track, making it to state in the latter of those two.

To round out the tri-fecta of sports Imhoff hit the volleyball court for the Wildcats, where she helped her team to the Regional round of the playoffs in her final season.

Imhoff now plans to become a Blugold and attend college at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.

Congratulations on a terrific career and good luck at the next level Bailey!