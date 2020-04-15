Possibilities for the 7th congressional special election

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- After a hectic Spring election, could the 7th congressional special election in May face a similar situation?

John Blakeman, the Chair of the Political Science Department at UWSP, said the election is still hard to predict but differs from the Spring election when it comes to postponement.

In fact, Governor Evers has mentioned the possibility of postponing the special election.

"[The governor] has fairly broad authority in the statutes to schedule and reschedule federal elections when there's a vacancy," Blakeman said.

However both candidates in the race, Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany, have said they don't want to see the election postponed.

Blakeman said that's likely because, "that district hasn't had representation now for months... That argument alone is enough to get the election as soon as possible because the district needs to be represented."

Tiffany has said he would like to see the election go on as planned. But Zunker is calling for an all mail-in election in May.

Blakeman said he believes an all mail-in election could create another round of litigation, but is it possible?

Oneida County Clerk Tracy Hartman said yes.

"We're set up to where it's doable, but it's a lot of work. Thankfully we still have a month before that election so there's time to accomplish it," Hartman said. "The main hurdles in Wisconsin to an all absentee election is that in Wisconsin, on the law books, is a law that says all voters have to provide a photo ID before they can be mailed an absentee ballot."

If changes are made to the May special election, just about everyone agrees it's best that those are announced sooner rather than later.