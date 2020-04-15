Portage County Health Care Center puts up temporary fencing to protect residents

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Health Care Center is home to close to 60 residents ranging from ages in the mid-60's to late 90's.

The center began restricting family visits back on March 13. Recently there have been people going up to the windows of the center in efforts to communicate their loved ones.

"Often people’s emotions become overriding, and they tend to maybe not make the best judgment call by thinking, 'oh I’ll just go to the window once,' but just once is all it takes,” said Marcia McDonald, Portage County Health Care Center Nursing Home Administrator.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people attempting to make contact through the windows creates health risks for not only them, but for the older residents as well. Concerns were also raised with residents having the ability to open some of the windows.

"Due to the way the building is constructed, some windows are very easy access and some are difficult," McDonald said. "It’s very safety conscious for those visitors to not have anything happen that would deter from their long term safety as well.”

In efforts to correct the issues, the center decided to put up temporary fencing around certain portions of the building where windows could be accessed.

"It was purely to continue the break infection control with nicer weather," McDonald stated. "People are still supposed to be staying at home, but they’ve been coming out of it.”

McDonald added that the temporary fencing is not only a way to protect residents and the public, but it also preserves resident's privacy at their home during this time.

If you have a loved one at the Portage County Health Care Center and you'd like to contact them safely, you're encouraged to call the center at (715) 346-1374.