Officer fatally shoots armed man outside Waukesha Memorial Hospital

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A man was shot and killed by police outside Waukesha Memorial Hospital early Wednesday morning, according to the Waukesha Police Department.

Milwaukee ABC affiliate, WISN-TV, is reporting police were called to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot outside the emergency room.

Officers say they tried to deescalate the situation and repeatedly asked the suspect to drop the gun, but he didn't listen. The man eventually pointed the gun at officers who then shot and killed him.

Police said no officers or hospital personnel were hurt during the incident.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the City of Wauwatosa Police Department as the Lead Agency, is conducting the investigation.