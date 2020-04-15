Medford FFA group gives back while helping dairy farmers

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Medford Future Farmers of America group (FFA) is helping those in the community while also supporting local dairy farmers.

The group is supplying each home that receives the free breakfast and lunch program through the Medford schools with diary products.

Each house is receiving a gallon of 2% Kemps milk, two bags of shredded cheese and a one pound block of North Country cheese.

The families also received a packet with educational dairy materials, recipes, activities and trivia as well as links families can use to support the dairy industry.

The FFA group delivered some of the products on Wednesday and will continue doing that on Thursday April 16 as well as Friday April 17.