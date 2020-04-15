Marathon Co. Sheriffs Office in search of vandalism culprit

WAOW- The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying individuals involved in a recent string of vandalism to park benches and signs.

The vandalism took place at Bluegill Park, Dells of Eau Claire Park, and the Kronenwetter Forestry Unit.

If anyone has any information on who could have possibly vandalized the benches and signs, Marathon County Sheriff's Office urges you to call the Recreational Safety Deputies at 715-261-1557.

Also, you can submit information through the Marathon County Crimestoppers website at http://marathoncountycrimestoppers.org/ or by calling the Marathon County Crimestoppers tip line at 1-877-409-8777.