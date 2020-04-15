Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Criminal damage

$10,000 worth of vandalism done to house in Marathon County.

TOWN OF McMILLAN (WAOW) - The search is on to find vandals responsible for $10,000 in damage.

They broke into a vacant home on Chase Road in the Town of McMillan.

It happened between March 19-29.

"The house is for sale and they broke windows, light fixtures and portions of the deck railing," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

If you have information on this crime contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.

You may:

Type: Submit a tip online here

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.