Looking back at Wisconsin tornadoes

Wisconsin (WAOW)- Every year, Wisconsin sees an average of 23 tornadoes, some more powerful than others.

By looking back at stronger tornadoes that have hit Wisconsin in the past, trends and interesting statistics can be seen.

On August 27th, 1994, an F3 tornado struck the town of Big Flats in Adams County, destroying several buildings and killing two people.

This is the last time someone has died from a tornado in the News 9 viewing area, due to increased tornado safety procedures.

However, several strong tornadoes have struck since the deadly Big Flats tornado.

On June 7th, 2007, another F3 tornado developed in Northern Shawano County, and then traveled 40 miles through Menomoninee, Langlade, and Oconto Counties. Thankfully, this tornado damaged mostly remote, forested areas.

On that same day, a F2 tornado struck southeastern Marathon County, causing damage to a couple of farms.

On April 10th, 2011, an EF3 tornado struck northern Merrill, damaging/destroying 44 homes and 8 businesses.

Later than day, an EF2 tornado struck central Adams County, including the Cottonville area. The tornado destroyed several homes and cabins.

Most recently, the longest tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin struck on May 16th, 2017. Hitting Barron and Rusk Counties with EF3 damage, the tornado dissipated in southwestern Price County.

Though there have been a number of EF2 and EF3 tornadoes in Wisconsin in recent years, the last time there was a EF4 or EF5 tornado was in 1966 in Oakfield.

Prior to 1996, F4 and F5 tornadoes were a more regular occurrence in Wisconsin, happening about once every 4 years.

Considering this trend, it's important to remember that an average of 23 tornadoes strike Wisconsin every year. At times, some are strong to violent, so it's important to pay attention when warnings are issues. And as always, stay safe once again throughout this severe weather season.