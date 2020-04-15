IRS launches app to track relief check progress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - Not sure when you're going to get your COVID-19 stimulus check? There's an app for that.

The Internal Revenue Service has created a tracker through their website for residents to check on the status of their anticipated COVID-19 relief checks, including when they're expected to be deposited and into which account.

Users will have to provide their social security number, their date of birth and the street address from which they filed their 2019 tax returns.

The IRS has stated that most checks should be sent out within the coming weeks, but could take as long as a month.

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to: