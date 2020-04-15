Colder than normal until Saturday

Today: Partly cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of light snow showers and flurries during the afternoon.

High: 34 Wind: West-Northwest 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold.

Low: 17 Wind: West around 5

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit breezy.

High: 40 Wind: West 10-18

Another chilly day is in store for this Wednesday, but a gradual warm-up is still expected through the rest of the week. Temperatures should be more Spring-like by Saturday.

You can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies for the next three days. Each day will start out with a fair amount of sun then clouds will likely pop-up during the afternoon. The day with the most clouds in the afternoon will likely be today. There is even a chance of some stray flurries or snow showers later today. Thursday and Friday should be dry. As far as temperatures go, highs will be more than 20 degrees below normal once again for today, only reaching the low to mid 30s. On Thursday it will be a touch warmer, with high topping out around 40. Friday will be a little more Springlike with the mercury rising into the mid 40s.

Saturday is that day when a southwest breeze will help to warm thing up to normal. We should experience high temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and most of the day should be dry with partly cloudy skies. It is in the evening on Saturday that there could be a couple of light showers moving through.

From Sunday through early next week, a couple weak low pressure systems and associated cold fronts will be skirting by to our north, just close enough to bring a slight chance of showers once again late Sunday or on Tuesday. Otherwise, temps will be just a bit below normal during the time period with highs in the low 50s Sunday, upper 40s on Monday, then in the mid 50s on Tuesday.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 15-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1958 - A tornado 300 yards in width skipped along a five mile path near Frostproof FL. A 2500 gallon water tank was found one mile from its original position (it is not known how much water was in the tank at the time). (The Weather Channel)