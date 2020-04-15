A slow warming trend moving in

The unusually cold air has sure been stubborn over our area the last several days. Temperatures were still about 25 degrees below normal Wednesday. We will be taking baby steps, but it will gradually warm up the next several days!

Any flurries in the area will end Wednesday evening with clearing skies later. Lows should dip into the 10s, with even some 0s in north and west parts of the region where the snow cover is deeper. Winds will be light from the west. Thursday should be partly cloudy with highs around 39 degrees. The wind will be from the west at 5-15 mph. So overall it won't feel too bad out there.

Friday should again feature quite a bit of sunshine with high pressure nearby. Lows will be around 20 with highs in the mid 40s.

We will have gusty southwest winds Saturday. That will help usher in warmer air as highs soar to the mid to upper 50s. Finally we will be back to around normal. It looks partly cloudy in general. A weak cold front will push in Saturday evening and could bring a few scattered light rain showers.

Partly sunny skies should be the rule Sunday with highs around 51. Another cold front will move in Sunday night and may cause some scattered light rain showers changing to a few snow showers late in the night. A few lake effect snow showers could linger into early Monday in far northern Wisconsin. Otherwise it should be partly cloudy and cool Monday with highs in the 40s.

Milder air will quickly push back in though for the middle of next week. It appears that high temperatures could reach around 56 on Tuesday and 53 for Wednesday. There might be some rain showers Tuesday with dry conditions Wednesday. There are signs that we could even warm to the 60s late next week. Stay tuned for updates on that good news!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 15-April 2020

On this date in weather history...

1927 - New Orleans LA was drenched with 14.01 inches of rain, which established a 24 hour rainfall record for the state. (The Weather Channel)

1949 - A hailstone five inches by five and a half inches in size, and weighing four pounds, was measured at Troy NY. (The Weather Channel)