Wausau police searching for man who violated parole

The Wausau Police Department is asking for help locating 35-year-old Carl Snowden.

Snowden violated his parole causing a warrant to be issued for his arrest by WI Community Corrections.

Snowden stands 6'3" and weighs 240lbs.

If you have information on Snowden's whereabouts, the Wausau Police Department is asking that you please contact them at 715-261-7811.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.