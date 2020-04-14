UW-Stevens Point issuing refunds to qualified students amid campus cancellations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Universiy of Wisconsin-Stevens Point recently announced event cancellations through June 30.

The decision was made amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, even though the spring semester is usually a very busy time for college campuses.

“If you think spring semester you think awards and celebrations, recognitions, athletic camps," UWSP Dean of Students Troy Seppelt said. "So that is certainly I think a big thing that we’re having to manage now that we had to cancel those.”

Unfortunately for seniors this means their spring graduation ceremony is still postponed.

"We are hopeful that we can have it in August or perhaps early September," UWSP Media Relations Director Nick Shultz said. "That all depends on the situation with COVID-19 and when it’s safe for groups to gather again.”

Since students are still active with online and interactive virtual learning, there will be no reimbursements for tuition.

However, several students will be receiving refunds.

“For students who lived on campus; they started receiving housing and dining plan refunds this past Friday and those will continue into this week,” Seppelt said. "For federal work study students; they’re going to continue to be able to receive that financial aid assistance through the end of the pay period or through the end of the semester, which is about four more pay periods, as long as they have financial aid award monies yet to earn.”

Students who had campus-based jobs will also receive one more paycheck.

Dean Seppelt said UWSP will continue to provide continued support and resources to students during this time.