Treasury: Major airlines will take aid to meet payrolls

AP Airlines Writer -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says 10 airlines intend to get their share of $25 billion in federal aid to keep workers employed through September.

That includes the nation's six biggest airlines. The assistance will likely be a mix of cash and loans, and Treasury's terms would let the government take a small ownership stake in the leading airlines.

The carriers did not want to give up equity, but they had little leverage -- their business has collapsed as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces air travel to a trickle. The biggest airlines say they are losing up to $100 million a day.