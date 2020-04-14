Temperatures gradually warm later this week

The winter-like blast continues across our region. The occasional snow showers we have been dealing with Tuesday will die off in the early evening, but it will stay unseasonably cold for a few more days. In fact, temperatures are currently a good 20 degrees below normal! Lows Tuesday night should reach the middle 10s. Thankfully the winds out of the west will taper to near 5 mph. Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s. Yet another weak disturbance will slide through, causing at least a chance of some spotty light snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise the wind will be from the west-northwest around 10 mph.

The slow warming trend will pick up a bit of momentum Thursday and Friday. We should have tranquil conditions with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs should rebound to the low 40s Thursday and upper 40s Friday, although the lows could still reach the upper 10s to low 20s.

The weekend looks relatively seasonal with highs in the mid 50s. It should be partly sunny and breezy Saturday. There is a slight chance of light rain showers Saturday night as a weak front moves through. Sunday also looks partly sunny, but not as breezy. A stronger cold front is projected to push through Sunday night causing a chance of rain showers. Those rain showers could become a few snow showers before ending early Monday morning.

It will be on the chilly side next Monday with partly cloudy and breezy conditions. Highs may struggle just into the lower to mid 40s. Luckily milder air will quickly return by the middle of next week. At this point it appears highs could bounce back to the mid 50s next Tuesday and probably a bit higher for Wednesday the 22nd.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 14-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1873 - A famous Easter blizzard raged across Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. Gale force winds blew the wet snow into massive drifts, however there were few deaths due to the sparse population and due to the gradual increase of the storm. (David Ludlum)

1886 - A devastating tornado, 800 yards in width at times, cut a twenty mile path through Saint Cloud MN killing 74 persons. The bottom of the Mississippi River was said to have been seen during the tornado's crossing. Eleven persons were killed at a wedding party near the town of Rice. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)