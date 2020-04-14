Stormchasers offer help to National Weather Service offices

WAOW- As Spring approaches, storm chasers and weather enthusiasts alike are preparing to get back into action with inclement weather bound to come.

Storm chasing is an adrenaline packed, dangerous hobby that has gained the attention of many worldwide. Despite the dangers, the research and education that comes out of storm chasing is valuable to atmospheric scientists. As graduate student, Andrew Quigley puts it, "If anybody has a remote interest in severe weather I always say go on at least one storm chase because seeing a tornado for the first time is just a life changing, awe-inspiring moment,".

Many travel from across the world to storm chase in the United States, the tornado capital of the wold.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has even created a research group through their meteorology program. The UW Whitewater Weatherhawks help become the eyes and ears for National Weather Service offices, whom issue tornado warnings. They've been able to document their work and use their chase trips as immersive classrooms.

However, it's important to remember that nobody is immune to the dangers of a chase.

UW-Whitewater professor, Dr. John Frye understands the importance of the safety involved with storm chasing. "Safety is definitely number one priority for me and when we're out chasing, and to stay safe and be knowledgeable about what the storm could potentially do to not only you but other people as well."

Storm chasing has a lot of moving parts and is best done as a team.

"As long as there's good communication, you have a driver that can keep their cool, and you've got a navigator that understands radar meteorology, you're gonna be just fine." Said Andrew Quigley when asked about the team element involved with chasing.

Some universities even offer programs that teach beginners of all ages the basics of how to storm chase, and of course, how to do it safely. However, many have been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19.