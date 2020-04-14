Stop taking those Facebook personality quizzes, BBB warns

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - While boredom may run rampant during Safer at Home and we find ourselves drawn to refreshing our Facebook feeds, you probably shouldn't take that quiz your friend just shared.

The reasoning, according to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, is that a lot of those seemingly-innocuous, innocent questions are actually a good way for scammers to guess a password or security question.

It goes something like this: A quiz on Facebook, whether linked or typed, may ask questions like "What's your favorite color," "What was your first pet?" or "What street did you grow up on?" just to name a few.

Many of these questions are also security answers when you're making an account somewhere, like bank or email.

Scammers and hackers with the right know-how can read your answers on Facebook, then try to reset or recover your passwords for their own purposes.

One way to counter this is by adjusting your Facebook privacy settings, which restricts information or comments to only those people you're friends with.

You should also be sure to remove any personal information - such as email, phone number, or address - from your Facebook account.

Not all social media quizzes are scams - most of them are fun and harmless. But the BBB does recommend you take a moment to think before you hit the enter button and potentially share personal information.

And, if you think you've found a scam or have fallen victim to one, make sure to report it to the BBB's Scam Tracker.