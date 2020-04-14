Still winter-like today and tomorrow

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a 50% chance of scattered snow showers mainly in the afternoon.

High: 32 Wind: West 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold.

Low: 14 Wind: West-Northwest around 5

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a few flurries or light snow showers possible in the afternoon.

High: 35 Wind: West-Northwest 5-15

Chilly weather will remain for the next couple of days but there will not be too much snow. If you are hoping for some seasonal weather, you will have to wait until Saturday.

Put on a warm jacket and hat once again for today. The weather will be cold and breezy once again. Thankfully, the wind will not be as strong as yesterday, out of the west at 10-20 mph. Highs temps will top out in the low 30s, which is more than 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. There will be a bit more sun during the morning then more clouds and scattered light snow showers during the afternoon. The snow showers might produce a dusting of snow in some areas. Tomorrow will be similar with a good amount of sun in the morning, then a few clouds and flurries in the afternoon. In addition the west wind will be a little lighter on Wednesday and high temps should rise into the mid 30s.

On Thursday the weather should be dry and just a tad warmer. The mercury should reach the upper 30s to low 40s. For Friday you can expect a good amount of sun and highs in the mid 40s.

On Saturday a bit stronger southwest wind will develop and this will help boost high temps into the 50s. Most of Saturday should be dry as well with partly cloudy skies. A cold front moving in from the north Saturday evening could produce a few light rain showers and a couple of light rain or snow showers could linger into Sunday. A weak low pressure system passing to our north on Monday morning might be close enough to again generate a light rain or snow shower. Even if some precipitation does develop from Saturday evening through Monday morning, it should not be too significant. Sunday and Monday will be a little cooler again, but only a little below normal and there should be some sun at times.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 14-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1873 - A famous Easter blizzard raged across Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. Gale force winds blew the wet snow into massive drifts, however there were few deaths due to the sparse population and due to the gradual increase of the storm. (David Ludlum)