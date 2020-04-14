Southern Wisconsin neighborhood honors essential workers every night

LODI (WKOW) -- Last month, Susie Wimmer approached her neighbor, Susan Goethel, about meeting up outside their houses for a quick song.

"You would see those scenes from overseas," Wimmer says of her motivation. "They light up the Eiffel Tower every night at 8 o'clock in France. Well, I'm like, 'I can't light up the Eiffel Tower, but we can try and do something'."

The neighbors shined their lights from their phones at each other from across the street and yelled goodnight after a few minutes. That farewell proved to only be the beginning. The neighbors returned each night. Eventually, they were joined by others in the neighborhood.

"We didn't start out to have that be what would happen," Goethel marvels. "But it's just sort of evolved into something far bigger than I think Susie thought would happen."

What started as a small ray of hope spread across the neighborhood and beyond. Goethel began posting the videos of the nightly meetings on Facebook and dedicates each day to a different healthcare professional or essential worker on the front lines of the crisis.

"We want those essential workers to know that we recognize you. We know that you are out there every day. This is just our small way of saying thank you," says Wimmer.

The participants say the nightly ritual has connected them in these isolating days.

"It's just a way to kind of have a sense of community in all of this sort of heaviness," explains Goethel.

The ritual has continued for 23 straight days. Wimmer says she expects to continue as long as everyone is confined to their homes. She believes it is the least she can do to show her support to those essential workers that are risking their health.

"Being isolated as we are, to never take life for granted, to never take those people that are out there, never take them for granted," she says of the message she is hoping to send.