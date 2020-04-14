Salvation Army launching COVID-19 support hotline in Wisconsin

During this COVID-19 pandemic, many people may be more likely to experience emotional stress.

In an attempt help anyone that may need emotional support during the outbreak, the Salvation Army is launching a support hotline in Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

The support line is intended to try and lift the spirits of people that have been in isolation or may be feeling depressed.

"We will take calls from people across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan who need a word of encouragement," said Chaplain Coordinator, Pastor Alexis Twito, in the press release.

"Overall, the primarily goal is to meet the spiritual care needs of the caller, but if they are in immediate crisis and we can refer them to mental health counselors or help them with practical needs at the same time, we are happy to do that as well."

The support line, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be manned by trained Salvation Army Chaplains.

The Salvation Army is encouraging any and everyone that may need emotional support or help to give them a call at 888-651-7294.