North Lakeland Discovery Center launching new weekly web series: Discover on Demand

Running out of things to watch on Netflix during your quarantine? Don't worry North Lakeland Discovery Center has you covered.

The NLDC is launching a new weekly web-based series called Discover on Demand, which will debut Friday April 17.

Each hour-long episode will feature a lecture from one of the staff members at the NLDC and will cover a variety of topics, although most will be featuring the wildlife of the Northwoods.

Some examples of what you can expect to see are: Tremendous Trumpeter Swans with Annie, Bats of Wisconsin with Licia and Hidden Lake Creatures with Emily.

In order to receive the series you must sign up online at their website. From there you can select from a variety of plans that will allow you to choose which lectures you would like to participate in.

The NLDC plans to air this weekly series until the, "Safer at Home" order is lifted.

However if the full lectures aren't quite what you're looking for, the Discovery Center is also offering a free mini-series called Discover at Home on Facebook, YouTube, and the Discovery Center website, DiscoveryCenter.net.