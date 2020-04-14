Nekoosa School District sets sights on needed upgrades after referendums pass

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Nekoosa School District's two proposed referendums passed in Tuesday's election.

The district faced numerous challenges over the years due to finances and revenue limits. Over the last 10 years they've lost $1M because of those revenue limits, resulting in constant cuts and limited spending.

An operational and capital referendum passed on Tuesday, allowing the district to avoid cuts to staff and other student resources. The referendums passing will also allow for the implementation of new specialized teaching staff, as well as industrial technology, new resources to students, and upgrades to athletic facilities.

"We also have an opportunity and obligation to students to give them the resources they need as they move on beyond our doors," Nekoosa School Board President Brian Giese said. "This will increase our ability to more effectively keep our students current and to also provide those students that have additional needs the interventions that they need.”

Giese described the referendums passing as "historic" for the district.

The monthly school board meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday April 21 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The public is welcome to attend the virtual meeting and more information can be found here.