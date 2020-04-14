More than 100,000 absentee ballots were not returned by cut-off

WESTON (WAOW)- There was no doubt that the push for absentee ballots would be greater due to this election cycle being held during a pandemic.

Although the voter turnout was higher than previous years, some residents who requested absentee ballots did not submit their votes.

Election officials say 34% of Wisconsinites who are of voting age made sure to vote in the Spring Primaries, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

"The directives being discussed about the requirement of signatures is one thing that provided us with some challenges," said Stevens Point City Clerk Karlyn Krautkramer.

More than 1.5 million votes were accounted for, and about 71% of ballots were cast absentee.

1,285,109 absentee ballots were sent out, however 167,781 did not come back by the cut off date, April 7th.

"If they end up getting a second ballot, it's possible that the first one didn't get cancelled out in the system. Odd things like that that happen during elections, so municipal clerks try to catch up on these issues when elections are concluded," said Wood County Clerk Trent Miner.

"I've talked with some folks who felt that they didn't have time to return their ballot, so they chose to go to the polls instead," said Krautkramer.

The clerks say voter turnout was higher than normal for this election cycle, and they are still canvassing final voter results in a timely manner.

However, clerks feel the gap between the gap of absentee ballots that were delivered versus how many were returned will close after they have totaled the votes.