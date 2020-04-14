How to Manage Healthy Snacking While Being at Home

WESTON (WAOW)- If you are one of the many people working from home it might feel like you are snacking more than usual.

When your home office is just inches away from your kitchen it is easy to go and grab a snack.

However, in order prevent unhealthy snacking and putting on extra pounds experts say its OK to snack but you should snack smarter.

"The best thing we can say is to create a plan for the week and try to stick best as you can to that plan stick to fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins things that we would normally tell you to do," said Carolyn Kelk a clinical dietitian for Aspirus.

Kelk says it is normal to snack every four hours but make sure you stay hydrated because sometimes dehydration can trick you into thinking you are hungry.