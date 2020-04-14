Gas Prices Lowest They’ve Been in Four Decades

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WISN) —Drivers all around Wisconsin have noticed a pleasant surprise at the gas pump.

The price per gallon is now less than $1 in several locations.

Gasbuddy.com compares prices over the website's history.

It said Milwaukee recorded its highest price for a gallon of gas on March 27, 2012, -- at $4.21 a gallon.

In Waukesha, gas prices Tuesday were as low as $0.89 a gallon.

It's something many drivers were taking advantage of.

"People are not driving, planes are not flying, as a result the demand for oil has dropped significantly, on one hand, on the other hand, the supply, there is an abundance of supply of oil in the oil market, so you have increased supply and decreased demand," said Dr. Abdur Chowdhury, Professor of Emeritus of Economics at Marquette University.

Chowdhury said while this is the lowest gas has been in several decades, not everyone benefits.

"There are some winners and losers, if you talk about people like you and me, who drive cars, it's a good thing for us, because we don't have to pay as much, on the other hand, the energy industry in the U.S., the producers of gas, the workers who work in that industry, they are facing a very hard time," he said.

Chowdhury also said gas prices may be cheaper in some places than others because tax on gas varies from one city and county to another.