Feeding birds during spring cold spell

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) -- Just as birds were starting to make their way back into Wisconsin, part of the state was hit with snow.

For the birds that had begun to return, like eastern pheobes and northern flickers, the winter-like weather in April can cause some issues especially when it comes to food sources.

If you're hoping to help some of the early arrivers out, Lori Schubring with Wild Birds Unlimited recommends a few things you can put out for them.

"They're going to be looking for things that are high in fat, in proteins such as suet pellets, mealworms. So lots of folks have been buying mealworms to spread all over the ground," Schubring said.

But she said to never feed birds bread because it will just fill them up without providing any nutritional value.