FAA Gives $83 Million Grant to Wisconsin Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $83,193,654 in airport aid to 87 airports in Wisconsin.



The grant was given to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. It's part of the Trump Administration's newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).



“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.



This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.



The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.



A list of Wisconsin airports receiving funding can be found on the FAA's interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports.



The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency.



Additional program information can be found on the CARES Act website and a listing of CARES Act grants (PDF).