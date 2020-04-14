DHS now prohibiting ‘window visits’ at nursing homes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday began prohibiting "window visits" at nursing homes or assisted living communities.

Former Republican state Senator and candidate for U.S. Senate Leah Vukmir was among those pushing back on the order.

"I understand protecting the health of our sick and elderly — but this goes too far," she wrote on Facebook.

(READ THE MEMO HERE)

According to the updated guidance from DHS, people who live in nursing homes, assisted living communities and the staff and caregivers are at the highest risk.

DHS is recommending the following, effective immediately:

Do not visit anyone face to face, either in a long-term care setting or outside in the community. Due to recognized spread in long-term care settings and the Safer at Home Order, this now includes not making “window visits” at any nursing home or assisted living community.

Comply with Governor’s Emergency Order #12, “Safer at Home,” and do not leave your long-term care community or your home for anything but essential needs, such as getting groceries and picking up medications. If you are over age 65 or have a chronic health condition, please ask if another person can manage these tasks for you to minimize your time out of your home.

If you are a resident, please stay where you are. When you go into the community you run an increasingly high risk of bringing COVID-19 back into your long-term care home with you, potentially infecting other vulnerable residents and staff.

Residents still have the right to access the Ombudsman Program with the Board on Aging and Long Term Care by phone at 1-800-815-0015, via e-mail at BOALTC@wisconsin.gov or online at http://longtermcare.wi.gov/.