Child abuse during the pandemic: a higher risk but fewer reports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Department of Child and Family Services said there is a higher risk of abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic, while fewer mandatory reporters are engaging with children.

Wisconsin DCFS Secretary Emilie Amundson said, "Since schools have been closed we are seeing about a fifty percent drop in reporting of suspected child abuse and neglect."

2,309 reports were made to Child Protective Services since the start of Safer at Home (as of Tuesday).

In the past, education personell like teachers have made up 20 percent of those reports. Now, they make up about five percent.

However, the move to online learning is starting to bridge that gap.

"As educators are reconnecting with families and with children, we are starting to see those numbers climb back up again," said Amundson.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported a higher number of internet crime tips than this time last year.

Human Trafficking Bureau Director Matthew Joy said, "People who are looking to victimize other people are home, with increased or greater access to technology."

Now, while parents are home with their children, Joy said it's time to have difficult conversations about online safety.

"Our children are ready for these conversations," Said Joy. "They need to know that we trust them to make good decisions and we are here to help them."

Still, that abuse does not just happen online.

Rebecca Murray is the Interim Executive Director of The Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board. She said, "All families have strengths but all families have challenges and this is a challenging time for all of us."

A pandemic can bring unrepresented stresses and fears to a family. If you feel like you can't handle it, you are not alone.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help and to seek help," said Murray. "If you need that break and you want two minutes to say, 'hey my kids are driving me crazy right now and I don't know what to do,' or if you're looking for concrete support."

Here is a comprehensive list of resources.

American Academy of Pediatrics:

•For Parents Experiencing Stress over COVID-19: https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/Pages/The-American-Academy-of-Pediatrics-Advises-Parents-Experiencing-Stress-over-COVID-19.aspx

•Positive Parenting & COVID-19: 10 Tips to Help Keep the Calm at Home: https://www.healthychildren.org/English/family-life/family-dynamics/communication-discipline/Pages/Positive-Parenting-and-COVID-19_10-Tips.aspx

•Tips for Coping with a New Baby During COVID-19: https://www.healthychildren.org/English/ages-stages/baby/crying-colic/Pages/Tips-for-Coping-with-a-New-Baby.aspx

Triple P (Positive Parenting Program)

Top parenting tips for parents and caregivers in uncertain times: https://preventionboard.wi.gov/Documents/tpi-top-tips-covid19-letter-us-en.pdf

Consejos claves para padres y cuidadores en tiempos inciertos: https://preventionboard.wi.gov/Documents/tpi-top-tips-covid19-letter-us-es.pdf

•Be Strong Families (https://www.bestrongfamilies.org/covid-19-support)

•Child Mind Institute: https://childmind.org/coping-during-covid-19-resources-for-parents/

Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health : https://wiaimh.org/covid-resources-for-families

Parent warmline: The Parenting Place has a warmline that is staffed between 10 am and 3 pm Monday-Friday. The warmline is 608-784-8125 or 1-800-873-1768. They are accepting calls from any parents.

Free virtual Triple P seminars and workshops:

https://reg.abcsignup.com/reg/event_page.aspx?ek=0011-0013-6CE0AB16186E498584766DACEE47CBA9

https://www.theparentingnetwork.org/triple-p

https://www.psnfamilyresourcecenter.com/

Badger Well Resource Center: https://www.wellbadger.org/s/?language=en_US

Resilient Wisconsin: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/resilient/index.htm