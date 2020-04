The Brewers are showing their support for social distancing by separating the M and B in their ball-in-glove logo.

It's in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A limited number of shirts with the logo and tagline "Play by the Rules Keep your Distance" are now on sale for $25.

They can be purchased here.

T-shirts can also be purchased via phone from the Brewers Team Store via phone, 414-902-4750, Monday – Friday from 10a.m. – 5p.m.