AT&T to provide free internet to nurses and physicians

In order to give something back to those that have been working so hard in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic, AT&T will be offering all nurses and physicians three months of free wireless service.

The free network for those in the medical field is called FirstNet, and was built specifically for first responders.

The three months of free service offer is extended to all new and current nurses and physicians who are a part of the FirstNet Mobile Responders plan.

Those already on the FirstNet Mobile Responders plan will automatically receive the three month credit on their current line of service.

Beginning Monday, April 13 all those new to the FirstNet program will also be eligible to get the free service.

As an added bonus, new customers signing onto the FirstNet program can also receive a $200 activation credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smart phone on the network.