Airports in central Wisconsin to benefit from federal aid

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- 87 airports across the Badger State will receive financial aid as part of the federal COVID-19 stimulus package passed a few weeks ago.

Some of those airports are in central Wisconsin including the Downtown Wausau Airport, Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) and Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport.

The Downtown Wausau Airport will receive $33 thousand, CWA will receive just about $4 million and Rhinelander will get just over $1 million.

Many airports have seen a significant decrease in traffic since the pandemic began.

"This has been the most dramatic change in activity at the airport since 9/11," said Downtown Wausau Airport manager John Chmiel.

Over the last few weeks, the Wausau airport has shutdown it's flight school and rental services, and is now relying on a minimal staff.

Chmiel is hoping the federal aid will help the airport navigate this difficult time.

"The amount of money that we're getting from the government is really going to help offset any losses that we have," he said.