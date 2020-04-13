With results due in Wisconsin election, voters file lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Clerks across Wisconsin will count votes Monday, six days after last week's chaotic presidential primary.

The oddity of the late returns is a quirk of the court battle in which voters initially were given an extended period to file absentees, only to have the U.S. Supreme Court overturn that.

The election isn't a factor in deciding the Democratic nominee for the White House since Bernie Sanders dropped out soon after the election. But an important state Supreme Court seat will be decided. Hours before the count began, a group of Milwaukee-area voters filed a federal lawsuit over the election. They are suing Republican legislative leaders who refused to delay the election or shift it to all-mail.