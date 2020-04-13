Wintry weather lingers for several more days

Well the current weather situation has us wondering if winter will ever go away and stay away. Temperatures are running about 15 to 20 degrees below normal and the strong winds are adding quite the bite to the air. We are not expecting any more major snowstorms in the region the rest of the week. However there will likely be some occasional snow showers as weak fronts move in from the northwest about every 24 hours. The first disturbance will push through Monday evening. It will be in a weakening phase so any snow showers should taper down before midnight. Otherwise partly cloudy skies are expected with cold lows in the mid to upper 10s. West winds should taper to near 10 mph.

Tuesday looks partly sunny and breezy, but not quite as windy. There is a 50% chance of spotty snow showers mainly from late morning through early evening. A few could be briefly heavy, but hopefully any sunshine in between the showers would melt any of the minor accumulation that may occur. Look for highs in the low to mid 30s with west winds at 10-18 mph.

An even weaker front will push through Wednesday, so we just have a 30% chance of a few light snow showers or just some flurries in the afternoon. Otherwise it looks partly cloudy with lows in the 10s and highs around 36 degrees.

Thursday and Friday should be partly cloudy and quiet as high pressure moves through. There will be a gradual warming trend as well. Highs could reach 41 on Thursday and about 45 degrees Friday.

Southwest winds will pull in even milder air Saturday with highs in the low to mid 50s. However it will be somewhat cloudier as the next front moves in. This will bring a small chance of a few light rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

Dry weather is shaping up for Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs should be around 51 Sunday and a few degrees warmer next Monday. That sounds more appropriate for this time of the year compared to what we have been going through the last few days!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 13-April 2020

On this date in weather history...

1986 - A major spring storm quickly intensified bringing blizzard conditions to much of the Northern Plains Region. Up to 18 inches of snow was reported in North Dakota, and in South Dakota, winds gusting to 90 mph whipped the snow into drifts fifteen feet high. Livestock losses were in the millions of dollars, and for some areas it was the worst blizzard ever. (Storm Data)

1987 - Thunderstorms in northern Texas produced wind gusts to 98 mph at the Killeen Airport causing a million dollars property damage. Two airplanes were totally destroyed by the high winds, and ten others were damaged. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)