 Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 10:44 am
4:22 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow tapering off this morning. Additional snow
accumulations of around 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE…Waushara and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or icy road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

waowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content