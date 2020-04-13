Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow tapering off this morning. Additional snow

accumulations of around 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Waushara and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or icy road conditions. The hazardous

conditions may impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

&&