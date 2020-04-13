Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow tapering off this morning. Additional snow
accumulations of around 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Waushara and Waupaca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or icy road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&