Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow diminishing through sunrise, with some blowing and

drifting snow possible. Any additional snow accumulation less

than 1 inch.

* WHERE…La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams and Vernon Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

