Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow diminishing through sunrise, with some blowing and
drifting snow possible. Any additional snow accumulation less
than 1 inch.
* WHERE…La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams and Vernon Counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
