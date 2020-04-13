 Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow diminishing through sunrise, with some blowing and
drifting snow possible. Any additional snow accumulation less
than 1 inch.

* WHERE…La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams and Vernon Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

