Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow, gradually tapering off this. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph, causing blowing snow in open areas.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. The

combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in tree

damage and power outages. The hazardous travel conditions will

impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

&&