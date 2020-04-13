Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow, gradually tapering off this. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph, causing blowing snow in open areas.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. The
combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in tree
damage and power outages. The hazardous travel conditions will
impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&