Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow tapering off this morning. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph,

causing blowing snow in open areas.

* WHERE…Shawano, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Wood and

Portage Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility in open areas on Monday.

The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

&&