Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow tapering off this morning. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph,
causing blowing snow in open areas.
* WHERE…Shawano, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Wood and
Portage Counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility in open areas on Monday.
The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
