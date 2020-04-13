Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow diminishing through sunrise, with some blowing and

drifting snow possible. Any additional snow accumulation less

than 1 inch.

* WHERE…Trempealeau, Clark, Taylor and Jackson Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Essential travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&