Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow diminishing through sunrise, with some blowing and
drifting snow possible. Any additional snow accumulation less
than 1 inch.
* WHERE…Trempealeau, Clark, Taylor and Jackson Counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Essential travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
