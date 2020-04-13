Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one

inch expected.

* WHERE…Price County.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&